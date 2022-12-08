Tech giant Apple has announced to add end-to-end encryption to iCloud backups, along with two other security features.

The tech giant introduced three advanced features to protect users against threats to their data, by providing stronger ways to protect it, the company said in a blogpost on Wednesday.

The iPhone maker introduced– ‘iMessage Contact Key Verification’, ‘Security Keys for Apple ID’ and ‘Advanced Data Protection for iCloud’ security tools.

With the ‘iMessage Contact Key Verification’ tool, users can make sure that they are communicating only with whom they intend to as it provides an extra layer of security by giving alerts to the users if an attacker succeeds in breaching into the server to eavesdrop their communications.

Whereas, ‘Security Keys for Apple ID’ tool allows users to use third-party hardware security keys to sign in to their Apple ID account.

‘iMessage Contact Key Verification’ and ‘Security Keys for Apple ID’ will be available globally next year.

‘Advanced Data Protection for iCloud’ tool offers users end-to-end encryption to provide the highest level of cloud data security.

Additionally, users can choose to further protect important iCloud data such as iCloud Backup, Photos, Notes and more.

This tool has started to roll out in the US for members of the Apple Beta Software Program and will be available to all the US users by the end of this year. The feature will start rolling out globally in early 2023.

“At Apple, we are unwavering in our commitment to provide our users with the best data security in the world. We constantly identify and mitigate emerging threats to their personal data on device and in the cloud,” said Craig Federighi, senior vice president of Software Engineering, Apple.

“Our security teams work tirelessly to keep users’ data safe, and with iMessage Contact Key Verification, Security Keys, and Advanced Data Protection for iCloud, users will have three powerful new tools to further protect their most sensitive data and communications,” Federidghi added.

