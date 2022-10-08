INDIASCI-TECH

Apple AirPods beta firmware arrives for developers

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Apple has issued a new beta firmware for its AirPods to developers after the release of iOS 16.1 beta 4 earlier this week.

The new AirPods beta firmware comes with build number ‘5B5040’, reports 9to5Mac.

The AirPods menu has been updated by Apple with iOS 16 within the Settings app to include a section that displays information about the most recent firmware.

With the release of iOS 16, the last AirPods firmware update featured the Personalised Spatial Audio function and enhanced Automatic Switching.

According to the company, Airpods can take up to 24 hours to update after enabling the pre-release Beta Firmware option.

For AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max, the firmware upgrade is now accessible.

Earlier, owners of the first-generation AirPods Pro and AirPods Max observed that the Adaptive Transparency option for these headphones was enabled with the release of iOS 16.1 beta 3 last week, the report said.

Later the company removed the option with iOS 16.1 beta 4, confirming that it was just a bug.

The Adaptive Transparency option helps minimising specific sounds while still letting users hear what’s important around them.

20221008-141805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Amit Shah to visit UP on Nov 12 to fine tune...

    NrDMC clears proposal to increase councillors’ fund

    Tikait supports farmers’ protest at Mahapanchayat

    After 2-day visit to Hyderabad, Modi leaves for Andhra’s Bhimavaram