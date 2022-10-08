Tech giant Apple has issued a new beta firmware for its AirPods to developers after the release of iOS 16.1 beta 4 earlier this week.

The new AirPods beta firmware comes with build number ‘5B5040’, reports 9to5Mac.

The AirPods menu has been updated by Apple with iOS 16 within the Settings app to include a section that displays information about the most recent firmware.

With the release of iOS 16, the last AirPods firmware update featured the Personalised Spatial Audio function and enhanced Automatic Switching.

According to the company, Airpods can take up to 24 hours to update after enabling the pre-release Beta Firmware option.

For AirPods 2, AirPods 3, AirPods Pro, AirPods Pro 2, and AirPods Max, the firmware upgrade is now accessible.

Earlier, owners of the first-generation AirPods Pro and AirPods Max observed that the Adaptive Transparency option for these headphones was enabled with the release of iOS 16.1 beta 3 last week, the report said.

Later the company removed the option with iOS 16.1 beta 4, confirming that it was just a bug.

The Adaptive Transparency option helps minimising specific sounds while still letting users hear what’s important around them.

