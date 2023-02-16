Despite India PC market facing a steep decline in the holiday quarter, Apple managed to break into the top 5 PC vendors in the country for the fourth quarter of 2022, a report showed on Thursday.

Apple has been consistently clocking strong numbers since last few quarters and finally managed to pip Taiwanese company Asus to the fifth spot in 4Q22.

“In a quarter where all the major vendors focused on inventory correction leading to reduced shipments, Apple witnessed positive traction thereby growing by 10.9 per cent YoY,” according to an IDC report.

The India traditional PC market, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations, grew marginally by 0.3 per cent year-over-year last year to 14.9 million units, despite a steep YoY decline of 28.5 per cent in 4Q22, according to IDC’s ‘Worldwide Quarterly Personal Computing Device Tracker’.

In 4Q22, desktops continued their upward trend, but notebooks declined by 37.8 per cent YoY.

Inflation and low sentiment impacted the consumer segment, resulting in a decline of 27.4 per cent.

“In the consumer segment, the year started on a positive note with strong double-digit growth in the first half of the year. Demand started to taper off in the second half of the year and eventually plunged in 4Q22 despite positive online sales in 3Q22, as channel inventory piled up,” said Bharath Shenoy, senior market analyst, IDC India.

For the entire year, HP Inc led the market with a 30.2 per cent share thanks to strong demand from global accounts and the government segment.

Dell Technologies was second behind HP with a share of 19.2 per cent and Lenovo came very close third to Dell as it held a share of 18.9 per cent.

Lenovo grew 14.1 per cent YoY in the SMB segment in 2022, which has been the primary market driver for the vendor.

Acer Group held the fourth position behind Lenovo with a share of 9.9 per cent.

For the entire 2022, ASUS held the fifth position behind Acer with a share of 6.8 per cent, said the report.

20230216-170602