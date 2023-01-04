SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple AR headset may auto-adjust lenses for perfect images

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Apple’s upcoming augmented reality (AR)-mixed reality (MR) headset will reportedly use motors to automatically adjust lenses for perfect images.

Many quality-of-life improvements over the existing augmented reality and virtual reality (VR) headset formats are expected to be featured in the upcoming MR headset, reports AppleInsider.

Small motors are expected to be used to shift the lenses inside the new headset, to provide the user with the best experience.

It has also been rumoured that the tech giant has included technology in the newest AirPods Pro release so that they will work with the upcoming headset, the report said.

In October last year, it was reported that the iPhone maker’s upcoming MR headset is likely to use iris scan instead of Face ID or Touch ID to identify people.

Meanwhile, as per another report, the iPhone maker is planning to start mass production of its MR headsets in March this year.

20230104-161401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Google to release Nest Wifi Pro update to fix slow Internet...

    Krafton bans over 66K BGMI accounts for cheating

    Google TV soon likely to have ‘restricted mode’

    Real-time payments to boost India’s GDP by $45.9 bn in 2026