Apple employees will return to office three days a week starting from September 5 under its hybrid work model, as the tech giant prepares to launch a new set of devices and products next month.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in an internal email sent to employees that they will come to the office three days each week with Tuesday and Thursday as set days across the company.

“But now, the third day you come in will be decided by your teams. Each team will work through the decision about which day is right for them, and you’ll hear from your leaders soon,” he wrote.

As before, many employees will have the option of working remotely two days a week.

“Depending on your role, you will also have the option to work remotely for up to four weeks a year,” said Cook.

The hybrid work model was first announced by Apple in June 2021 and after many delays owing to Covid waves, the tech giant is finally implementing it, starting with Bay Area offices.

Craig Federighi, Apple SVP of software engineering, said in a memo sent to staff that after years in limbo (and a couple of false starts) it’s really happening.

“The week of September 5 marks the true start of our hybrid work pilot in the Santa Clara Valley, and I personally can’t wait to experience the special energy of having all of us back in the office together again,” Federighi said.

For all other locations, resumption dates may vary based on current conditions of Covid-19 around the world.

“You can expect to receive site specific communications soon from the Covid-19 Response Team with timing details for your locale,” he mentioned.

Cook said that the early ramp-in phase of hybrid work pilot has been a great opportunity to come together and meet new colleagues in person.

“In terms of timing, many locations around the world are in different phases and you will hear more details shortly. For Santa Clara Valley, we plan to begin our new adjusted pilot with all employees in the office three days beginning the week of September 5th,” he said.

20220816-100202