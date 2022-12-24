SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple chip-making error led to less impressive iPhone 14 Pro

NewsWire
0
0

Apple has reportedly released a less performative processor for the iPhone 14 Pro as a result of a mistake in the A16 Bionic chip development, which might be indicative of issues within the iPhone maker’s chip team.

The A16 Bionic included in the iPhone 14 Pro is one of the most powerful chip present in a smartphone, but it could have been better, reports AppleInsider.

According to four anonymous sources, the tech giant’s chip-making team has been going through a lot of internal turmoil.

As a result, there is a chance that the A16 Bionic chip had a big change made to it at the last point in its development.

In October, it was reported that the performance tests of the company’s A16 Bionic GPU had shown a less than significant improvement over its predecessor A15.

When squared up against the A15 Bionic, the new Apple chipset was only 5 per cent more powerful and 20 per cent more efficient.

20221224-131402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Scientists create first synthetic embryos in lab without sperm or eggs

    Air pollution linked to higher risk of Covid in young adults

    Browse web from your car display soon with Google Android Auto

    Microsoft likely to remove direct Twitter sharing feature from Xbox consoles