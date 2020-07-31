Apple confirms 2020 iPhones won’t arrive in September

Cupertino (California), July 31 (IANS) Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri has confirmed that the new 2020 iPhones may not launch in September as they usually do.

According to Maestri, Apple last year started selling iPhones in late September but this year, Apple projects supply will be available a few weeks later.

“Last year, we started selling new iPhones in late September, this year we expect supply to be available a few weeks later,” Maestri said in an earnings call on Thursday.

He added that all of Apple’s other product categories other than the iPhone will likely see strong sales, particularly because of the back-to-school shopping season.

The Wall Street Journal also said in April that mass production for new iPhones had been pushed back about a month.

Recently, Qualcomm hinted that the iPhone 12 launch could be delayed past September when it said that there would be a slight delay of a flagship phone launch in the fourth quarter.

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones under the iPhone 12 series which would include two premium variants this year.

iPhone 12 Pro will come in 6.1-inch or 6.7-inch sizes and may feature a high refresh-rate 120Hz ProMotion display, as presently seen on iPad Pro.

The rear camera module on device will house four sensors with a LiDAR scanner which was introduced in the recently launched Apple iPad Pro.

All four iPhone models are expected to feature OLED displays and 5G support, as famed Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo previously claimed.

–IANS

wh/na