Apple continues to hire employees for its AR (augmented reality)-MR (mixed reality) headset project, which indicates that the operation is still active.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Dave Scott, a former senior self-driving car unit member, who left in early 2021 has returned, reports AppleInsider.

With the experience of selling complicated goods and a history in the medical and robotics industries, it is expected that Scott’s involvement will bring health-related applications to the headsets.

Yaniv Gur, a senior director of engineering, has also reportedly joined the headset group. Gur has worked with engineering for iWork apps and other native apps since he started working for Apple more than two decades ago.

It is expected that Gur’s involvement “could lead to the development of productivity applications for the headset, the report said.

Recently, the company has also posted a significant number of job postings for the Technology Development Group, which is in charge of headset development.

Some job postings are for positions in content production, including software developers for visual effects.

Earlier, the tech giant was reportedly planning to start mass production of its AR-MR headsets from March next year.

The mass production of the headset would probably start in March 2023 and might be unveiled in the following month.

