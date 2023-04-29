INDIASCI-TECH

Apple ‘data’ forced me to cut long opening scene: ‘Ghosted’ filmmaker

NewsWire
0
0

British filmmaker Dexter Fletcher has revealed that Apple asked him to cut a scene in the movie ‘Ghosted’ because their “data said people would turn it off”.

The Apple TV+ crime thriller ‘Ghosted’ stars Hollywood actors Chris Evans and Ana de Armas.

The filmmaker, who had directed the 2019 biographical film ‘Rocketman’, told Deadline that he had initially planned a long and elaborate opening sequence.

Fletcher then took the scene to the Apple team for approval.

“I thought it was great, this three-minute opening scene, and they said you can’t do it because if it goes on and something doesn’t happen in the first 30 seconds, we know the data shows that people will just turn off,” the director was quoted as saying.

“I don’t want that, so I make the compromise,” he added.

Fletcher said you can’t make a film for streaming the same way you do for theatrical.

“There are different metrics and approaches. There has to be, for the very reason that people can turn off very quickly,” he was quoted as saying.

Fletcher had planned a long opening sequence that involved Ana De Armas driving a car through a mountain in reference to a scene from the 1978 film ‘Foul Play’, starring Goldie Hawn and Chevy Chase.

Apple, however, raised concerns about whether it would resonate with a streaming audience.

‘Ghosted’ was the most-watched movie debut to date for Apple TV+.

In the first two days after dropping on April 21, it pulled in 328,500 viewers, according to the report.

20230429-133003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Battle for UP: AAP brought focus on development. says Sanjay Singh

    Everyone shares responsibility, K’taka CM says on moral policing

    Savi Thakur: I’m now afraid of entering an ongoing show

    EVM issue raked in ‘Chintan Shivir’, but Cong says will take...