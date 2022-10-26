SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple devices to support Nintendo’s retro game controllers

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Apple has added support for Nintendo’s updated classic game controllers in its latest updates of Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices.

Apple devices running macOS 13, iOS 16, tvOS 16, and up now support Nintendo’s modern SNES and N64 controllers, whether using a wired or Bluetooth connection.

According to Engadget, developer Steven Troughton-Smith, in his tweet with a video demonstrating the capability, said he believes that the Apple platforms now support the N64 and NES controllers for the Switch (a video game console), as well.

“Neat, iOS/tvOS 16.1 support the official BT/USB-C Super Nintendo controller for the Switch. I don’t have the N64 or NES versions to test with, but I believe they are supported now too,” he tweeted.

A daily publication website, MacStories, tested the SNES-style controllers on both iPad OS 16.1 and macOS Ventura and found that they worked, according to the report.

The publication was also able to use the modern N64 controller with Apple devices. A gamepad appears in the Bluetooth settings like any other device when it is in pairing mode.

Since the Apple App Store doesn’t support video game emulators, you’ll need to turn on your Switch console and its subscription service to play your games, the report said.

20221026-173603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Hackers steal $120 mn in crypto from Blockchain-based DeFi platform

    Musk’s Starlink Internet soon in moving vehicles

    A firm faced 270 cyber attacks on average at $3.6 mn...

    Flipkart forays into hospitality sector, opens hotel bookings