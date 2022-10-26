Tech giant Apple has added support for Nintendo’s updated classic game controllers in its latest updates of Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices.

Apple devices running macOS 13, iOS 16, tvOS 16, and up now support Nintendo’s modern SNES and N64 controllers, whether using a wired or Bluetooth connection.

According to Engadget, developer Steven Troughton-Smith, in his tweet with a video demonstrating the capability, said he believes that the Apple platforms now support the N64 and NES controllers for the Switch (a video game console), as well.

“Neat, iOS/tvOS 16.1 support the official BT/USB-C Super Nintendo controller for the Switch. I don’t have the N64 or NES versions to test with, but I believe they are supported now too,” he tweeted.

A daily publication website, MacStories, tested the SNES-style controllers on both iPad OS 16.1 and macOS Ventura and found that they worked, according to the report.

The publication was also able to use the modern N64 controller with Apple devices. A gamepad appears in the Bluetooth settings like any other device when it is in pairing mode.

Since the Apple App Store doesn’t support video game emulators, you’ll need to turn on your Switch console and its subscription service to play your games, the report said.

