Apple has announced to discontinue the iPod that was introduced over 20 years ago and captivated users all over the world with music on the go.

The company said the latest iPod touch model will be available while supplies last.

Customers can purchase iPod touch through apple.com/in,and Apple Authorised Resellers while supplies last, Apple said in a statement late on Tuesday.

“The spirit of iPod lives on. We’ve integrated an incredible music experience across all of our products, from the iPhone to the Apple Watch to HomePod mini, and across Mac, iPad, and Apple TV,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

The original iPod, introduced on October 23, 2001, was the first MP3 player to pack a mind-blowing 1,000 songs and a 10-hour battery into a stunning 6.5-ounce package.

Apple then introduced iPod mini on February 20, 2004, that brought everything “users loved about iPod into a smaller design at just 3.6 ounces”.

iPod nano (2nd generation), introduced on September 25, 2006, offered a thin design, a bright colour display, six stylish colours, and up to 24 hours of battery life, and put up to 2,000 songs in users’ pockets.

“iPod touch, first introduced on September 5, 2007, brought the revolutionary Multi-Touch interface that made iPhone a hit to iPod with a gorgeous 3.5-inch widescreen display,” said Apple.

The 7th-generation iPod Touch was introduced in 2019.

The new iPod touch had the A10 Fusion chip, up to 256GB of storage and Group FaceTime.

