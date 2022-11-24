SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple, Epic Systems partner to bring health record tool on macOS

NewsWire
0
0

Apple has partnered with medical records company Epic Systems to bring a health record tool on macOS.

Apple wanted Epic Systems to develop a native version of the tool for macOS, but the latter is instead working on one that would be simpler to use than a native application, reports AppleInsider.

Epic Systems is the largest provider of electronic health records in the US.

A report from 2021 claimed that over 250 million patients have a medical record kept by Epic Systems.

Last month, Apple’s latest update of macOS Ventura had introduced a “Continuity Camera” feature that allowed users to connect their iPhone to a Mac to use it as a webcam with applications like FaceTime or Zoom.

With the new feature, users were able to use their iPhone as a web camera by wirelessly connecting it to their Mac.

20221124-103602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Musk reveals how he lost over 13 kg, shares the secret

    A narcissistic boss can stymie knowledge flow, cooperation

    US judge rejects Musk’s ‘absurd’ demand to give all Twitter users’...

    ‘Resident Evil 4’ game remake released with realistic horror