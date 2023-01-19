SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple expands Advanced Data Protection option globally

NewsWire
0
0

Apple has announced that it is expanding its Advanced Data Protection option for users globally.

Beginning with iOS 16.3, the security feature will allow users to enable end-to-end encryption for a variety of additional iCloud data categories, including Photos, Notes, Voice Memos, Messages backups, device backups, and more, reports MacRumors.

iOS 16.3 is currently in beta and is expected to be released to the public next week.

Advanced Data Protection first launched in the US in December with iOS 16.2.

Moreover, Advanced Data Protection is intended to maintain end-to-end encryption for most shared iCloud content, as long as all participants have Advanced Data Protection enabled, including iCloud Shared Photo Library, iCloud Drive shared folders, and shared Notes, according to the report.

Apple, on the other hand, claims that iWork collaboration, the Shared Albums feature in Photos, and sharing content with “anyone with a link” do not support Advanced Data Protection.

Meanwhile, Apple will reportedly roll out its HomeKit architecture in the iOS 16.3 beta.

Last month, the iPhone maker removed the option to upgrade Homekit to the new architecture, following the users’ reports that the update was not working properly.

However, now, it seems that the company is preparing to try it again for the upcoming operating system updates.

20230119-124005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhivery, Reliance-owned Ajio partner to improve supply chain efficiency

    BharatPe founder’s wife also goes on leave, firm begins independent audit

    Meta halts development of its dual-camera smartwatch: Report

    Now Twitter locks rapper Kanye West as Musk welcomes him