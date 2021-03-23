With the aim to bring creativity to every lesson and subject, Apple on Tuesday launched a new self-paced professional learning offering — Apple Teacher Portfolio — to help teachers.

Apple Teacher Portfolio is a new recognition badge that educators can earn through Apple Teacher Learning Center, the self-paced professional learning platform.

The free offering helps educators make the most of Apple technology through each phase of their lesson planning to help students activate prior knowledge, explore a topic more deeply and apply understanding.

“To support schools in getting the most from Apple products, we developed professional learning as an essential part of our education offering,” Susan Prescott, Apple’s VP of Worldwide Developer Relations and Product Marketing for Enterprise and Education, said in a statement.

“The new ‘Apple Teacher Portfolio’ helps build educators’ confidence in reimagining their lessons and recognises them for the great work they do every day,” Prescott added.

With 21 templates and lesson ideas inspired by the Everyone Can Create project guides, educators can enhance their work with engaging everyday lessons for students, using apps like Keynote, GarageBand, and iMovie.

For educators, Apple Teacher Portfolio becomes a compilation of their most creative and engaging lessons, a body of work ready to share with leadership and peers, the company said.

Reflecting on what worked — and what didn’t — leads to transformation in the teaching practice, and the portfolio acts as a journal to capture those milestones, it added.

The company also said that it is providing updates across its Schoolwork and Classroom apps and the popular Everyone Can Create curriculum, which take advantage of the latest features of iPad and Apple apps.

The new versions of both Schoolwork and Classroom are available in beta now through AppleSeed for IT and the Everyone Can Create guides are updated and available as a free download on Apple Books.

–IANS

vc/bg