BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Apple expands self-repair programme to M1 Mac desktops in US

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Apple has expanded its self-service repair programme to its lineup of M1-powered Mac desktops in the US.

Customers can now order genuine repair parts for the iMac, Mac Mini and Mac Studio, reports The Verge.

Users can browse the collection of repair manuals for all of these products on the company’s website and can go through the manual if they want to take advantage of the self-service repair programme.

The programme is only advised for those who are confident performing these repairs, which include numerous steps, require the use of advanced tools and can take a lot of time.

The cost of some parts might discourage users from repairing, if what they see in the instructions does not intimidate them.

Studio Display has also been added to the programme, the report said.

The tech giant listed the nano-texture display replacement as $967.12, which comes down to $879.12 after users return their original broken screen.

The tool kit rental is priced at $49.00, though users can get a refund for that after returning everything.

Users are not allowed to order a glossy replacement display if their Studio Display originally came with the matte option and vice versa.

Apple had started its self-service repair programme with recent iPhones back in August.

20221221-121603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Aurobindo Pharma shares slump on USFDA warning letter to Hyderabad unit

    Omicron Effect: Chorus grows against resumption of normal foreign flight ops

    No need for separate GST registration in other states, K’taka AAR...

    Discoms permitted to relinquish entire allocated power from 25-yr-old projects