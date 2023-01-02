SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple fails to launch ‘dedicated’ classical music app in 2022

After acquiring classical music service Primephonic, Apple had said that it planned to release a “dedicated” classical music application in 2022, but the year has now ended without the application launching.

The iPhone maker acquired Primephonic in August of 2021, reports MacRumors.

“Apple Music plans to launch a dedicated classical music app next year combining Primephonic’s classical user interface that fans have grown to love with more added features,” Apple had said in 2021.

Since then, the tech giant has not commented on the plans in public, thus it is still unclear if the app will be published in 2023.

When Primephonic shut down in September 2021, users received free access to Apple Music for six months, the report said.

In September 2021, it was reported that the iPhone maker was preparing to launch a standalone classical music app that would be available along with its flagship ‘Apple Music’ application.

Users were likely to get the standalone classical music app in the iOS 16 update that was planned before the end of last year.

