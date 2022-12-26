HEALTHSCI-TECHWORLD

Apple fires TikToking employee over medical leave, not videos

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Apple has fired TikToker and former Apple hardware engineer Paris Campbell over a medical leave related to Covid-19, not because of her videos.

Campbell claimed in a video that she was wrongfully terminated over a medical leave related to Covid-19, reports AppleInsider.

Campbell first gained attention in August when she released a video explaining why users should never remove the Activation Lock from a stolen iPhone.

Later in August, she had said that the iPhone maker had contacted her, telling her to take the video down and if she didn’t, Campbell was threatened with disciplinary action “up to and including termination”.

In her latest video, she also mentioned that the tech giant had fired her in mid-December, the report said.

Apple had threatened to sack Campbell after it was found that she posted a video on the Chinese short-form video app “TikTok” with basic iPhone security tips in August.

She had breached the company’s social media policy that warns employees against posting about customers, colleagues or confidential information online.

The video went viral and garnered five million views in nearly 24 hours.

20221226-101403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Delhi reports 77 new Covid cases, two deaths

    Hungary receives new batch of Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccines

    TN Chief Minister visits ration shops, inspects Pongal gift hampers

    New drug combo shows early potential for treating pancreatic cancer