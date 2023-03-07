SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple fixes Siri remote bug with new tvOS update

Tech giant Apple has released its tvOS 16.3.3 update with a fix for Siri remote bug.

The tvOS 16.3.3 update can be downloaded over the air through the Settings application on the Apple TV by navigating to System and then Software Update, reports MacRumors.

Owners of Apple TVs who have enabled automatic software updates will automatically receive the tvOS 16.3.3 upgrade.

This update is only limited to the third-generation Apple TV 4K.

“This update fixes an issue where the Siri Remote can become unresponsive on Apple TV 4K (3rd generation),” the company said.

In December last year, it was reported that the iPhone maker was planning to launch its TV application on Android smartphones soon.

With the Apple TV application, Android smartphone users would have a more convenient way to access the Apple TV+ streaming service, instead of depending on tv.apple.com on the web.

20230307-161603

