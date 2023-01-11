Apple has given a massive $320 billion to the developers for selling their digital goods and services since the launch of its App Store in 2008, the tech giant has announced.

There are now more than 900 million paid subscriptions across Apple services like Music, TV+, gaming and more.

“This year, more people than ever visited the App Store to discover and download the world’s most creative and cutting-edge apps and games in a safe and trusted environment,” the company said in a blog post.

Powering a robust global economy, the App Store connects developers of all sizes, from emerging solo creators to large international teams, with more than 650 million visitors across 175 regions each week.

“At Apple, we have the privilege of partnering with creators of all kinds, while building products and services that enable even more creativity. Our mission has always been to enrich people’s lives and to leave the world better than we found it, and we know that takes more than technical skill,” said Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of Services.

Apple’s services category, which encompasses the App Store, Apple Music, Apple Pay, AppleCare, Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, Apple Fitness+, iCloud+, and more, earned a total of $78 billion in revenue in fiscal 2022.

The services category earned $19 billion during the September quarter, up almost a billion from the $18 billion earned in the year-ago quarter.

2022 was a big year for Apple Music, which now features over 100 million songs, representing nearly the entire history of recorded music.

Last year was also a milestone year for Shazam, marking the service’s 20th anniversary with 70 billion all-time Shazams.

Last year, Shazam launched 17 new national charts and 58 new city charts, expanding coverage of the world’s most discovered music to more parts of the world, as users discovered over 40 million different songs and more than 1 million artists received their very first Shazam, said Apple.

