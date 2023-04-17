SCI-TECHWORLD

‘Apple Glasses’ expected to launch in 2026 or 2027

Apple is reportedly planning to launch its augmented reality (AR) ‘Apple Glasses’ by 2026 or 2027 at the earliest, subject to the successful development of advanced metalens technology in the intervening years.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the tech giant is developing metalens technology to replace plastic lens covers in a range of devices, starting with iPads and iPhones, reports MacRumors.

Metalenses are a flat lens technology that uses metasurfaces to focus light.

In optical applications, they can benefit from the flat surface and reduced thickness when compared to standard, curved refractive lenses.

Moreover, Kuo mentioned that metalens covers are set to enter mass production in 2024 for use in Apple’s Face ID system for iPad Pro, then iPhone in 2025 or 2026.

According to the analyst, if research proceeds as expected, they would eventually be utilised in Apple’s AR glasses, which will go into production in 2026 or 2027 at the earliest.

Furthermore, according to the report, Kuo has made an even bolder prediction that metalens covers may soon replace the ‘lowest-end’ plastic lenses currently used in cameras.

This could happen as early as 2028 to 2030, provided that there is continuous linear progress in manufacturing and software algorithm development.

Meanwhile, Apple will reportedly not include the iPhone SE 4 in its new product planning for 2024/2025.

Kuo shared the information on Twitter, saying: “I think SE 4 is not currently part of Apple’s new product planning for 2024/2025.”

