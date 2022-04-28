INDIASCI-TECH

Apple grows 5% YoY in India in Q1, top-selling brand in premium segment

Aggressive financing offers on iPhone 13 and iPhone 12 series further propelled Apple’s prospects in India as the iPhone maker grew 5 per cent (on-year) in the first quarter this year, a new report showed on Thursday.

Apple remained the top-selling brand in the premium segment (Rs 30,000 and above) in India in March quarter, according to Counterpoint Research.

The tech giant has also been aggressive in expanding its manufacturing capabilities in the country as well as increasing its offline reach.

“Apple has a strong channel momentum with better product mix and iPhone 11, 12 and 13 are equally catering to different users at the same time, although the demand for iPhone 12 is high. Better financing offers are also driving users,” Tarun Pathak, Research Director at Counterpoint, told IANS.

Earlier this month, the tech giant confirmed it has started manufacturing its top-selling iPhone 13 smartphone in India.

Apple first started manufacturing iPhones in India in 2017, with iPhone SE.

The tech giant manufactures some of its most advanced iPhones in the country, including iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and now iPhone 13 at the Foxconn facility while iPhone SE and iPhone 12 are being assembled at the Wistron factory in the country.

Meanwhile, India’s smartphone shipments declined 1 per cent (on-year) to reach over 38 million units in Q1 2022.

