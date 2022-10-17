SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple halts its plan to use chips from China’s YMTC

NewsWire
0
0

Amid political pressure, tech Giant Apple has suspended plans to use memory chips made by China’s Yangtze Memory Technologies Co. (YMTC) in its products, media reports said.

According to Nikkei Asia, the move comes when the latest round of US export controls was imposed against China’s tech sector.

The report said that Apple had already certified YMTC’s 3D NAND flash memory for use in iPhones before the US government tightened export restrictions against China earlier this month. However, YMTC’s chips, which the government subsidises, were initially planned for Apple to use by this year on account of them being at least 20 per cent less expensive than those of its competition, supply chain executives were quoted as saying.

‘NAND’ is flash memory, a key component found in all electronic devices such as smartphones, personal computers, and servers.

Due to the tighter controls, tensions with Beijing have increased since companies who do not provide the needed information within 60 days may be blacklisted. Moreover, the US Commerce Department investigated the YMTC over whether it violated Washington’s export controls by selling chips to Huawei, which is already blacklisted.

20221017-163407

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Samsung’s ‘Repair Mode’ to keep your data hidden during repair

    Tech firm NTT Ltd appoints new India CEO

    Russian food delivery app data leak exposes secret police info

    NASA’s solar probe faces space dust, debris on way to Sun