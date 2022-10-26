SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple has said that iMessage and FaceTime are now up after a brief downtime.

According to The Verge, the tech giant claims to have resolved the issue with both the applications that caused “message not delivered” errors for about half an hour.

On outage monitor website Downdetector, there were thousands of claims that the service was not functioning.

Any minor interruption for a service as popular as iMessage will have a significant impact on many users.

According to the report, the company’s status page stated that the iCloud Drive and Photos “may be delayed or unavailable” due to problems right now.

The problems began parallel with the solution of the iMessage ones.

As of now, the status page mentioned that all the problems are solved and “all services are operating normally”.

Earlier, a number of company’s services were hit by a short-lived outage for some users for about two hours of downtime in March.

Services with confirmed issues included iMessage, some Apple Maps services, iCloud Mail, iCloud Keychain, the App Store, Apple Music, Apple TV Plus and Podcasts.

The tech giant warned users of “slow or unavailable” service in many cases, but didn’t specify what was behind the problem.

The problems also impacted corporate employees from working from home and are keeping retail workers from completing tasks.

