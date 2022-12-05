SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple improves lead time for iPhone 14 Pro models

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models’ supply has improved and the lead time for getting them into customers’ hands has lessened.

Lead times will remain a priority throughout this month, reports AppleInsider.

The lead times for customers to receive their smartphones were impacted by the tech giant’s ongoing issues at the Zhengzhou Foxconn facility, the largest manufacturer of the iPhone 14 Pro models.

As Apple attempted to shorten the delay, it now appears that the supplies of Pro models are coming through.

Global lead times for Pro models decreased from 35 days to 29 days one week ago, the report said.

Last week, it was reported that iPhone 14 Pro models’ shipments would drop by 20 million in the fourth quarter (Q4).

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the shipments of iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models would be between 15 million and 20 million units lower than expected.

Meanwhile, last month, workers at Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn’s largest factory in China clashed with the security forces and company officials amid protests over late bonus payments for work during Covid lockdowns.

20221205-103405

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Webb telescope to explore two rocky, Earths-like planets

    Samsung partners ODMs for 3rd-party smart TVs with its Tizen OS

    China slaps $1.18 bn fine on ride-hailing major Didi Global over...

    Indian-origin Sriram Krishnan advising Elon Musk on changes at Twitter