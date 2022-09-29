INDIASCI-TECH

Apple includes ‘Emergency SOS via Satellite’ demo in iOS 16.1 beta

NewsWire
0
0

Apple is gearing up to showcase a demo of its Emergency SOS via Satellite feature with iOS 16.1 release for iPhone 14 users.

The iOS 16.1 update will include a ‘Satellite Connection Demo’ so that users can try out the satellite connection without actually calling emergency services.

The company has released iOS 16.1 beta 3 to developers. With this feature, users will be able to see how Emergency SOS via Satellite works without having to go to a remote area without Wi-Fi or cellular signal, reports 9to5Mac.

The Emergency SOS via Satellite update is expected to be released to the public in October and the satellite features will be available in November.

The ‘Satellite Connection Demo’ can be accessed at any time via the Emergency SOS menu within the Settings app once it becomes available.

The iOS 16.1 update also has a Clean Energy Charging option, Live Activities API, early support for the Matter protocol and the option to delete the Wallet app.

The Emergency SOS via satellite combines custom components deeply integrated with software to allow antennas to connect directly to a satellite, enabling messaging with emergency services when outside of cellular or Wi-Fi coverage.

According to Apple, Emergency SOS via satellite will be available to users in the US and Canada in November, and the service will be free for two years.

20220929-173006

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TN minister’s comments against north Indians put him in a spot

    J&K Taekwondo player Danish Manzoor seeks sponsorship to fulfil Olympic dream

    Telangana offers to pay for evacuation of students stranded in Ukraine

    India moves up one spot in global rankings for median mobile...