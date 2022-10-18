SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple introduces redesigned iPad in 4 colours, starts at Rs 44,900

Apple on Tuesday launched the new iPad with an all-screen design featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display which is powered by A14 Bionic chip.

The device features advanced cameras, fast wireless connectivity, USB-C, support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio, and more.

Available from October 18 in 28 countries and regions, including the US, the Wi-Fi models of the new iPad are available with a starting price of Rs 44,900, and Wi-Fi + Cellular models at Rs 59,900.

The new iPad, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in blue, pink, yellow, and silver.

The device has updated cameras including an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera located along the landscape edge of iPad for an even better video calling experience, and an updated 12MP back camera to capture sharp, vivid photos and 4K video.

A USB-C port supports a wide range of accessories, Wi-Fi 6 brings even faster connections, and cellular models feature superfast 5G so users can stay connected on the go.

The new iPad will be available in stores beginning October 26.

“We’re so excited to bring the completely redesigned iPad to our most advanced iPad lineup ever,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

