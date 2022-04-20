SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple iPhone 13 still selling better than past cycles: Report

Tech giant Apple’s iPhone 13 is still selling better than past cycles, though demand for the iPhone SE is weaker than expected, says a report.

According to AppleInsider, a JP Morgan analyst said that the market share of Apple’s iPhone has improved in the month of March.

The report mentioned that demand for the midrange iPhone SE appears to be lower than expected, with 56 per cent of representatives in a survey stating that demand is muted in 2022.

Some of the carrier representatives said that demand for the third-generation iPhone SE may even be lower than the second-generation, the report said.

The analyst believes this implies a “structurally higher market share” for Apple in 2022 than in past years.

Meanwhile, this month, the tech giant has confirmed it has started manufacturing its top-selling iPhone 13 smartphone in India.

Apple first started manufacturing iPhones in the country in 2017, with iPhone SE.

The company manufactures some of its most advanced iPhones in the country, including iPhone 11, iPhone 12 and now iPhone 13 at the Foxconn facility while iPhone SE and iPhone 12 are being assembled at the Wistron factory in the country.

