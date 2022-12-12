SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple iPhone 14 Pro lead times slowly returning to normal in China

Tech giant Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models’ lead times for deliveries have marginally decreased in China as the process of slowly restoring normal supply levels continues.

Delays, which included Covid lockdowns and staff uprisings, at the Zhengzhou Foxconn facility, the largest manufacturer of the iPhone 14 Pro models, has negatively impacted Apple’s supply of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max smartphones, reports AppleInsider.

According to JP Morgan’s analysis, there are additional indications that things are improving, but they are still merely baby improvements.

Analysts believe that a reduction in lead times in China is responsible for the incremental improvement in supply for the Pro models.

Earlier this month, it was reported that iPhone 14 Pro models’ supply had improved and the lead time for getting them into customers’ hands had lessened.

On the other hand, last month, another report mentioned that iPhone 14 Pro models’ shipments would drop by 20 million in the fourth quarter (Q4).

Meanwhile, workers at Apple iPhone supplier Foxconn’s largest factory in China clashed with the security forces and company officials amid protests over late bonus payments for work during Covid lockdowns.

RELATED ARTICLES

