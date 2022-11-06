SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple iPhone 14 Pro models demand exceeds production: Report

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Apple’s iPhone 14 Pro models demand has exceeded its capacity to produce the handsets, the media reported.

In a note to investors, Analyst David Vogt from investment bank UBS examined wait times for Apple’s Pro range of smartphones using information that tracks iPhone availability across 30 countries, reports AppleInsider.

According to the report, the waiting time for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have risen by five to 25 days each in the US.

UBS collected the data prior to the current lockdowns in China that might have affected the production.

Meanwhile, Apple supply chain faced its next set of problems in China as panicked workers at the Foxconn factory, which produce the new iPhone 14 series, in Zhengzhou city were seen leaving last week amid fresh Covid-19 scare.

The factory in the capital of Henan province employs around 3,00,000 workers.

The development could slow the production of Apple’s flagship devices in the coming months.

Famed Apple analyst Ming-chi Kuo posted on Twitter that more than 10 per cent of the global iPhone production capacity is currently affected as Foxconn’s Zhengzhou factory suddenly entered a closed-loop production without warning.

20221106-124404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Android 13 to improve in audio streaming via Bluetooth: Report

    Google slowing down pace of hiring for rest of year: Sundar...

    IBM, Airtel join hands to power Indian enterprises in 5G era

    Apple iMessage, FaceTime now up after brief outage