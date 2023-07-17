INDIA

Apple iPhone 15 may come in pink colour

NewsWire
0
0

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 15 smartphone will reportedly be available in pink colour.

The information was shared by the leaker ShrimpApplePro who claimed that the iPhone 15 will come in green, light yellow and pink colours, reports
AppleInsider.

The leaker also posted an image which includes a Foxconn security badge, with the photo covered by a thumb, to show that the source works for Apple’s assembly partner.

Earlier, it was rumoured that the iPhone 15 Pro smartphone will be available in a dark blue colour with a grey tone.

The blue colour is expected to come with a new titanium material and will have a brushed finish instead of the stainless steel that Apple has had in the past.

Moreover, the company is expected to introduce a dark red colour for the iPhone 15 Pro and a green colour for the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

The company has not yet officially announced the release date of the iPhone 15 series, but it is expected to launch in September this year.

2023071740438

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Revenue court decision needed before criminal proceedings: Allahabad HC

    Coimbatore blast: TN Guv slams delay in recommending NIA probe

    Imlie motivates Atharva to overcome trauma, focus on his music

    Manipur: 1 killed, 4 injured by armed miscreants in two separate...