Apple’s upcoming next-generation iPhone 15 Pro models are likely to feature a Thunderbolt port for high-speed data transfer.

According to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max models will feature a USB-C port with support for at least USB 3.2 or Thunderbolt 3, reports Gizmochina.

The Thunderbolt 3 port is likely to feature bandwidth of up to 40Gbps.

The Thunderbolt port support is expected to offer a performance boost and faster data transfer speeds, which will help users especially when they want to transfer large files.

In October this year, the tech giant was reportedly planning to replace the clickable volume and power buttons with solid-state buttons on the iPhone 15 Pro models.

Kuo shared the information on Twitter, saying that the buttons could function similarly to the iPhone 7’s solid-state home button, which the user can’t physically press but vibrates in response to touch.

