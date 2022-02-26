SCI-TECH

Apple iPhone SE 3 (2022) may start as low as $300

By NewsWire
Apple is planning to launch a third-generation iPhone SE and now a new report has claimed that the upcoming iPhone may start at $300.

According to GizmoChina, the news comes from Investor’s Business Daily. The report claims that Loop Capital Markets analyst John Donovan said he heard rumours that the new 5G-supported iPhone SE 3 (2022) could start at $300.

The 2022 iPhone SE will reportedly feature 3GB memory, while the 2023 iPhone SE will have more significant changes, including a larger display and 4GB memory.

Display analyst Ross Young previously said that Apple is working on a new 4.7 inch iPhone SE with 5G connectivity for launch in 2022, followed by a successor iPhone SE model with a 5.7 inch to 6.1 inch LCD display in 2024.

Young originally said that the larger iPhone SE model was scheduled for 2023 but was pushed back to 2024, however, Kuo said he believes that it is still on the cards for 2023.

The 2022 iPhone SE is expected to retain the design and 4.7 inch display of the current model and add 5G connectivity, but it is not clear if it will contain either the A14 or A15 chip.

