Apple iPhone SE 4 may feature OLED panel from Chinese supplier

Tech giant Apple will use OLED panels from Chinese display supplier BOE in its upcoming fourth-generation iPhone SE smartphone models, the media reported.

Due to production problems, BOE missed the initial number of OLED panels intended for this year’s iPhone 15 series, with Samsung and LG claiming the majority of orders, reports MacRumors.

Now it is likely trying to make up for it by concentrating on making OLED panels for the budget-friendly iPhone SE 4.

Around 20 million OLED screens are anticipated to be used in the iPhone SE 4 next year.

Last month, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said that the tech giant has restarted development of the iPhone SE 4 smartphone, which will feature a 6.1-inch OLED display and an in-house 5G baseband chip.

Kuo had also mentioned that the mass production of the iPhone SE 4 will go “smoothly” in the first half of next year.

20230307-093804

