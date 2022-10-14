BUSINESS/ECONOMYSCI-TECHWORLD

Apple joins Goldman Sachs to launch high-yield savings accounts for users

NewsWire
0
0

In a bid to offer more banking services to its users, Apple has partnered with Goldman Sachs to launch a new savings account feature for its Apple Card credit cardholders.

Apple Card users will be able to grow their rewards in Apple Wallet by automatically depositing their Daily Cash into a new high-yield savings account from Goldman Sachs.

In the coming months, Apple Card users will be able to open the new high-yield Savings account and have their Daily Cash automatically deposited into it  with no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements, said the tech giant.

“Savings enables Apple Card users to grow their Daily Cash rewards over time, while also saving for the future,” said Jennifer Bailey, Apple’s vice president of Apple Pay and Apple Wallet,” Bailey said in a statement late on Thursday.

Apple Card users will be able to easily set up and manage Savings directly in their Apple Card in Wallet.

Once users set up their savings account, all future Daily Cash received will be automatically deposited into it, or they can choose to continue to have it added to an Apple Cash card in Wallet.

Users can change their Daily Cash destination at any time, said the company.

Apple Card users get 3 per cent Daily Cash on Apple Card purchases made using Apple Pay with Apple and select merchants.

20221014-100606

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Vax drive, earnings growth to determine market’s FY22 trajectory: Report

    Efforts on to refloat container ship stuck in Suez Canal

    92,000 kg of narcotics worth Rs 17,400 cr, 14 cr cigarette...

    Economic recovery to drive road traffic up 12-14% this fiscal