Apple has launched a new keyboard for the 10th generation iPad which has 14 function keys.

‘Magic Keyboard Folio’ features a built-in trackpad which is designed for Multi-Touch gestures.

The new keyboard will be available from October 28 at a price of Rs 24900 and only comes in white colour.

The new accessory gives a better typing experience, said the company.

The product also has a two-piece design that enables users to magnetically detach the keyboard while still using the stand and safeguarding the iPad’s rear.

Recently, the tech giant had launched the new iPad with an all-screen design featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display which is powered by A14 Bionic chip.

The device features advanced cameras, fast wireless connectivity, USB-C, support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio, and more.

The new iPad, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, comes in blue, pink, yellow, and silver.

The device features updated cameras including an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera located along the landscape edge of iPad for an even better video calling experience, and an updated 12MP back camera to capture sharp, vivid photos and 4K video.

“We’re so excited to bring the completely redesigned iPad to our most advanced iPad lineup ever,” said Greg Joswiak, Apple’s senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing.

20221019-090803