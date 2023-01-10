SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple launches new parking feature to Maps app

NewsWire
0
0

Apple has launched a new parking feature to its Maps application which will provide users with parking options and availability near a specific destination.

According to TechCrunch, the tech giant launched the feature in partnership with the US-based digital parking reservation platform, SpotHero, which will allow Maps users across the US and Canada to get parking information for over 8,000 locations.

“We’re constantly identifying new ways to bring easy, affordable parking to drivers. Working with Apple Maps is one way we’re doing this. Through our new integration, Apple Maps users can discover SpotHero parking right in the Apple Maps on iPhone and Mac,” SpotHero CEO & co-founder Mark Lawrence was quoted as saying.

With the new feature, iPhone and Mac users can search for a destination in Apple Maps and then select “More” and “Parking”, and they will be taken straight to the SpotHero website without leaving Maps, according to the report.

Users from SpotHero’s website can search for nearby parking and reserve a space using secure payment options, the parking platform claims.

In addition, SpotHero allows users to filter their search by date and time as well as parking spots with EV charging, wheelchair accessibility, valet services and more, the report added.

Last year, Apple expanded the cycling directions in its Maps app to users in some cities in the US, including Chicago, Detroit and Columbus.

Introduced with iOS 14, cycling directions provide users with a wealth of information for their coming bike ride. Navigation assets include designated bike lanes, paths, inclines, stairs, and obstacles, reports AppleInsider.

20230110-121002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    India to see 45-50 mn EVs on road by 2030, charging...

    Israel to set up database to make govt data accessible for...

    OPPO Reno 5, Reno 6 starts receiving stable ColorOS 12 update

    Hackers hit top crypto data websites amid crypto meltdown