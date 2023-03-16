SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple launches ‘Shop with Specialist over Video’ feature

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Apple has launched its new “Shop with a Specialist over Video” feature which is a new live shopping experience for customers in the US.

“Shop with a Specialist over Video connects customers looking to purchase iPhones with a retail team member via a safe and secure, one-way video shopping session,” the tech giant said in a blogpost on Tuesday.

With this new feature, people can browse the latest models, explore new features, and can also learn about Apple Trade In offers, carrier deals, switching to iOS, and various financing options.

“We’re constantly innovating to deliver an even more personalised experience for our customers, meeting them where they are to deliver the best of Apple,” Karen Rasmussen, head of Retail Online, Apple said.

“With Shop with a Specialist over Video, our team members are excited to connect with customers and provide exceptional service as they learn about which iPhone best suits them,” Rasmussen added.

Customers can visit ‘apple.com/shop/buy-iphone’ to instantly connect with an Apple Specialist for expert advice on selecting the best iPhone model.

A member of the Apple team will share their screen on camera throughout the session, but will not be able to see the client.

“If customers find that a session is unavailable or access the page after hours, they can contact a Specialist over the phone or via chat 24 hours a day,” the company said.

20230316-160805

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    YouTube TV reaches deal with Disney to restore ESPN, ABC, more

    Apple may unveil iPad with new Hybrid OLED tech in 2024

    UKESF, Apple partner to encourage more girls into electronics

    Huawei unveils foldable ‘P50 Pocket’ smartphone in China