INDIASCI-TECH

Apple likely to shun ‘Pro Max’ branding for ‘Ultra’ with iPhone 15

NewsWire
0
0

More reports have now surfaced that Apple may replace the current “Pro Max” branding next year with the top-end iPhone 15 series, calling it “Ultra”.

The “Pro Max” branding appeared for the first time with the iPhone 11 series in 2019.

According to Apple tracker Mark Gurman, who expects iPhone 15 to come with some “bigger changes,” including USB-C (instead of Apple’s proprietary Lightning port), the tech giant could introduce a new branding for high-end models.

The company has already launched a rugged Watch Ultra and now has ‘M1 Ultra’ processor.

According to supply chain analyst Ross Young, the ‘Dynamic Island’ feature could arrive on all iPhone 15 models.

The company has reportedly started testing the new USB-C feature owing to the European Union’s new law that requires all new phones to have USB-C ports by 2024.

Analysts Ming-Chi Kuo has also suggested that “Ultra” will exclusively have a periscope lens (6x or 5x). Also, the Ultra will come with an improved battery life that lasts three-four hours longer.

With all these exclusive upgrades, the iPhone 15 Ultra is expected to go up in price compared to the 14 Pro Max, possibly starting at $1,200 (up from $1,100).

20220926-154804

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IPL 2022: Lucknow post 159/6 against Gujarat Titans

    K-Rail: Vijayan dodges points raised by Opposition

    Delhi: Maximum speed limit revised for motor vehicles

    Nadda meets BJP MPs from Uttar Pradesh