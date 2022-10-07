SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple likely to unveil 27-inch mini LED display in early 2023

Tech giant Apple will launch a new 27-inch display with mini LED backlighting in the first quarter of 2023, says a new report.

The rumours of the pro-level display have circulated since Apple revealed the more “affordable” Studio Display. It lacks HDR, ProMotion, and mini LED backlighting found in Apple’s MacBook Pros and 12.9-inch iPad Pro, reports AppleInsider.

According to Display Supply Chain Consultants analyst Ross Young, Apple will reveal a 27-inch mini LED display in early 2023. This information was shared with his super followers on Twitter, so the tweet is only visible to paying members.

Apple already sells the high-end Pro Display XDR with a 6K display, but it also lacks the latest pro-grade features found in other Apple products.

That display is meant more for professionals who need expensive reference monitors where colour accuracy is the most important detail.

For those who prioritise display refresh rates and optimised backlighting, there could be a new third monitor on its way. A 27-inch mini LED-backlit display would target the market between Apple’s other current monitors, the report said.

