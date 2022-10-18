SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple likely to unveil foldable iPad in 2024

NewsWire
0
0

Amid several rumours of foldable iPhones in the recent past, a new report said that global technology brand Apple may launch its first foldable iPad rather than iPhone in 2024.

According to CNBC, analyst firm CCS Insight forecasted that the technology giant will begin experimenting with foldable technology soon.

“Right now it does not make sense for Apple to make a foldable iPhone. We think they will shun that trend and probably dip a toe in the water with a foldable iPad,” Ben Wood, chief of research at the firm, was quoted as saying.

“A folding iPhone will be super high risk for Apple. Firstly, it would have to be incredibly expensive in order to not cannibalise the existing iPhones,” he added.

The company is exploring foldable technology for displays of around 20-inches in size, the report said.

Wood stated that if Apple encountered any technical difficulties with the foldable phone, there would be a “feeding frenzy” among haters who would blame Apple for the flaws.

The tech giant will have the opportunity to experiment and scale the use of foldable screen technology while also “breathing fresh life” into the iPad line, he added.

The firm also predicts that the company is expected to create a single-chip solution for iPhones by integrating its own 5G modem into the A series of processors in 2025.

20221018-160204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    TikTok to ban all political fundraising on its platform

    Google agrees to pay $118 mn to settle gender discrimination lawsuit

    Samsung working on dual under-display camera tech for facial recognition

    UK, India to collaborate in climate adaptation and resilience