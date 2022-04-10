Tech giant Apple is likely working on a dual-port USB-C wall charger and it may see a release in the near future as an analyst has claimed it will soon be entering mass production.
On Friday, a support document briefly posted then removed from Apple’s website described the unreleased Apple 35W Dual USB-C Port Power Adapter, reports AppleInsider.
While the leak did not indicate when it will launch, it seems that it could be a matter of a few months before it sees the light of day.
In a Saturday tweet, TF Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo picked up on the leak by claiming components for the item “are nearing mass production”.
While an item entering production is a positive sign for a product, there’s no definitive timeframe for its release, but it could easily surface within a few months.
Kuo is bullish on the prospects of the adapter, adding that estimates for its shipments in 2022 are in the range of 2 million to 3 million.
Apple has been thought to be working on GaN chargers for a while, with a release sometime in 2022 speculated.
GaN (Gallium Nitride) power adapters are typically smaller and more power-efficient than silicon-based versions, though it is unknown if the leaked charger is a GaN model.
In March, Kuo offered a prediction that Apple’s first GaN-based charger would be “about 30W,” a claim he also reiterated in the tweet.
