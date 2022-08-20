Riding on its Watch Series 7 sales, Apple registered a whopping 197 per cent (year-on-year) growth in the smartwatch market in India in the June quarter (Q2).

According to a Counterpoint Research report, The Watch Series 7 continued to be its best seller and has reached to almost 250,000 shipments till the end of the quarter in the country.

“With upcoming launches in Q3 2022, Apple is expected to gain further market share,” said the report.

In Q1 2022, Apple grew 104 per cent (YoY) with its series 7 variants contributing two-thirds of the shipments. It led the premium segment (Rs 30,000 and above) with over 87 per cent share in India in the first three months of this year.

Apple’s next generation of Watch Series 8 is likely to include a rugged Pro model that will come with an all-new design with a “more durable formulation of titanium to make it extra rugged”.

According to earlier reports, the screen of the Apple Watch Pro model is likely to be 7 per cent bigger than the current Apple Watch Series 7 models, expected to be launch on September 7 along with other models.

This will “the first time the company introduces a new Apple Watch design since 2018.”

That design will reportedly be “an evolution of the current rectangular shape, and not circular.”

The design will also avoid “flat sides” and use a “more durable formulation of titanium to make it extra rugged.”

The Apple Watch is expected to come with a bigger battery and rugged metal casing. The display will measure almost two inches diagonally. The display will also have a resolution of about 410 pixels by 502 pixels.

