INDIASCI-TECH

Apple makes it official: New iPhone 14 series arriving on Sep 7

NewsWire
0
0

Apple on Wednesday announced its flagship product launch event for this year that will take place on September 7.

Called ‘Far Out,’ the event will showcase new iPhone 14 lineup, Watches and other products.

This will be an in-person event at Apple’s Cupertino campus in the US, the company’s first big event to take place since the two years of the pandemic.

The tech giant will also stream the launch event online.

The next-generation iPhone 14, to be produced in India around two months after its China production, will see four models  a 6.1-inch iPhone 14, a new 6.7-inch iPhone 14, a 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro and and a 6.7 iPhone 14 Pro Max, according to reports.

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 14 base model is rumoured to cost $799, which is the same price as the iPhone 13.

The tech giant has likely discontinued the 5.4-inch iPhone mini this year.

While the Pro models will be powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, the non-Pro models will retain the A15 chip.

The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will combine a circular hole-punch cutout and a pill-shaped cutout for their camera setup and Face ID functionality.

A recent report said that Samsung Display will be applying different grades of materials on the OLED panels it will manufacture for the upcoming iPhone 14 series depending on the model tiers.

It will use its latest and most advanced material set for the higher tier iPhone 14 models, while it will use its prior generation set for the lower tier ones. The move is being made to save costs.

The standard iPhone 14 models are expected to get few changes, but the iPhone 14 Pro models will include updated camera technology.

There are three Apple Watch models in the works, including the new Apple Watch Series 8, a refreshed Apple Watch SE, and an all-new Pro version that is expected to feature a larger body, updated design and a rugged build.

Meanwhile, a recent report said that the tech giant seems confident despite analysts’ predictions and reportedly asked its suppliers to build at least 90 million next-generation iPhones.

In fact, Apple anticipates to assemble 220 million iPhones in total for 2022.

20220824-220602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Heavy rain forecast for Karnataka

    PepsiCo distributes over 45,000 masks to police in Vrindavan

    BJD to field 40% OBC candidates in panchayat, urban polls in...

    LPG explosion at hospital in J&K’s Anantnag leaves many injured