SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple may add more physical buttons to upcoming Watch Pro

NewsWire
0
0

With an aim to make it more user friendly, tech giant Apple’s upcoming Watch Pro might come with additional physical buttons for workout-related functions.

According to MacRumors, leaker Sonny Dickson has shared another image of a third-party band-and-casing accessory allegedly moulded for the forthcoming Apple Watch Pro that suggests the Garmin-style rugged device could feature additional physical buttons on the left-hand side of the screen.

The new Apple Watch Pro, aimed at hikers and athletes, is anticipated to have a larger screen and a new strong titanium chassis design, but up until now, rumours have not mentioned the presence of new buttons on the device, where the speaker slits usually reside, the report said.

Athletes and running watch wearers are generally known to prefer physical buttons over touchscreen controls since they are more responsive in rainy and inclement weather conditions, so the inclusion of the new controls would make sense, should the cases prove accurate.

The Apple Watch Pro is likely to cost significantly more than the Apple Watch Series 8, which is expected to retain the same chassis design as the current Series 7.

The tech giant is expected to announce four new iPhone 14 models at its “Far Out” event on Wednesday, which will showcase the new iPhone 14 lineup, Watches, and other products.

20220905-161204

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bose unveils premium soundbar with Dolby Atmos in India

    Instagram faces outage again, users complain on Twitter

    Galaxy Watch 5 may come with built-in thermometer

    New Hubble data suggests mysterious expansion rate of universe