SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple may delay under-display Face ID feature to 2025

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Apple will reportedly not bring the under-display Face ID feature to an iPhone until 2025 or later.

According to display analyst Ross Young, the iPhone 15 Pro will not feature under-display Face ID because of technical issues, reports AppleInsider.

This feature will likely arrive at the earliest on the iPhone 17 Pro.

There have been rumours that the tech giant would be able to hide the biometric technology under the display ever since the iPhone X debuted the notch to house its Face ID system.

There had recently been reports that the function will be available on the iPhone 15 Pro, however it had generally been predicted that the iPhone 16 Pro will have it in 2024.

Eight years of the notch will come to an end if under-display Face ID debuts on the iPhone 16 in 2025, the report said.

In January thisAyear, it was reported that the iPhone 16 Pro models will feature under-display Face ID technology to provide a more usable display area.

Meanwhile, in August last year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that “high-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID”.

20230310-164404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Smartworks invests $25 mn in SaaS venture with new CEO

    Global EV powertrain systems market to reach $107 bn by 2029

    Jeff Bezos to fly ‘beyond Karman line’ on Tuesday

    New self-powering smart pillow to help track sleep quality