Tech giant Apple will reportedly not bring the under-display Face ID feature to an iPhone until 2025 or later.

According to display analyst Ross Young, the iPhone 15 Pro will not feature under-display Face ID because of technical issues, reports AppleInsider.

This feature will likely arrive at the earliest on the iPhone 17 Pro.

There have been rumours that the tech giant would be able to hide the biometric technology under the display ever since the iPhone X debuted the notch to house its Face ID system.

There had recently been reports that the function will be available on the iPhone 15 Pro, however it had generally been predicted that the iPhone 16 Pro will have it in 2024.

Eight years of the notch will come to an end if under-display Face ID debuts on the iPhone 16 in 2025, the report said.

In January thisAyear, it was reported that the iPhone 16 Pro models will feature under-display Face ID technology to provide a more usable display area.

Meanwhile, in August last year, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo had said that “high-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID”.

