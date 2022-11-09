SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple may introduce ‘Custom Accessibility’ mode in next iOS update

NewsWire
0
0

Apple has started working on a new ‘Custom Accessibility’ mode for iOS 16.2 to provide a streamlined user experience.

The new mode will substitute a more streamlined interface for Springboard, which is the primary iOS interface, reports 9To5Mac.

The mode is still unavailable to users as it is currently in beta. It aims to make the iPhone and iPad interface more user-friendly for those users who might find it too complicated.

‘Custom Accessibility’ mode is a “customisable, streamlined way to use your iPhone and iPad”, according to Apple’s internal description.

Users will be able to navigate the system with certain restrictions in the ‘Custom Accessibility’ mode.

However, it is still unclear if the users will be able to utilise this mode with the update’s official release or with a future version of iOS.

Earlier, the tech giant had added News integration for regional weather stories to the Weather app in the beta release of iOS 16.2.

With this feature, users get to see updates on the weather in their area, i.e. users would find a link to an article in the Apple News section that would show the updates on weather conditions in their areas.

20221109-090005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DIZO partners Optiemus Electronics to manufacture products in India

    Google to let you pay for parking using voice command

    Walmart arrives on Roblox gaming metaverse to woo kids

    35% Indian SMBs plan to be in Cloud in next 2-3...