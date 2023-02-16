SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple may introduce its mixed reality headset at WWDC

Tech giant Apple will reportedly introduce its mixed reality (MR) headset at this year’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

In a tweet on Thursday, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman said, “Apple has postponed the planned introduction of its mixed-reality headset from around April to June at the annual WWDC conference, the latest setback for Apple’s next major device.”

Last month, it was reported that the tech giant’s MR headset will use motors to automatically adjust lenses for perfect images.

Many quality-of-life improvements over the existing augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) headset formats are expected to be featured in the upcoming headset.

It was also rumoured that the MR headset is expected to offer well-being features such as exercise and meditation.

The headset is likely to use iris scan instead of Face ID or Touch ID to identify people.

Moreover, it was reported that the iPhone maker was developing software that would give users an easier way to create their own AR applications on the upcoming MR headset.

