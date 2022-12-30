SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple may launch 11.1, 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models in 2024

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Apple is reportedly working on 11.1-inch and 13-inch OLED iPad Pro models that will be launched in the first quarter of 2024.

Display analyst Ross Young confirmed the information to MacRumors.

With larger 11.1-inch and 13-inch screen sizes planned for the OLED iPad Pro models, devices might come with slimmed-down bezels.

Apple currently sells two iPad Pro models, 12.9-inch mini-LED iPad Pro and an 11-inch iPad Pro with a traditional LCD display, as mini-LED has continued to be reserved for the higher-end iPad Pro model.

In July, Young had mentioned that the tech giant will launch new OLED iPad Pro models in 2024, the report said.

Meanwhile, in October, it was reported that the iPhone maker had signed up with Taiwan Surface Mounting Technology (SMT), which could lead to the tech giant using hybrid OLED displays in the iPad Pro by 2024.

The addition of Taiwan SMT could be significant for the iPhone maker as it could allow the company to improve its mini LED-based hardware until it can adopt hybrid OLED.

20221230-093403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    NASA’s solar probe creates history, touches Sun’s upper atmosphere

    Microsoft to sync OneDrive faster on Apple M1 Macs, Windows on...

    Filmmaker blames TikTok for allowing abusive comments in video

    Apple’s rugged Watch Pro model to sport upgraded titanium design