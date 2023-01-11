SCI-TECHWORLD

Apple may launch MacBook with OLED display in 2024

NewsWire
0
0

Tech giant Apple will reportedly launch its new MacBook with an OLED display before the end of next year.

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared the information on Twitter and said that the tech giant is planning to release a laptop with an OLED screen because “OLEDs have the advantage of being thinner and lighter and offering more diverse form factor design options, like folding.”

Kuo also said, “It’s expected that with Apple’s adoption, the growth of OLED laptop shipments will continue to surge in the coming years.”

Meanwhile, last month, a report mentioned that the demand for mini-LED displays in consumer products is shrinking, according to Apple’s key mini-LED supplier, while the demand for these displays in other use cases is rising in anticipation of the company’s transition to OLED displays for the iPad and MacBook.

In June last year, it was reported that the iPhone maker might launch a 13-inch MacBook model with an OLED display in 2024.

20230111-161202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Woman implanted with 3D-printed ear made from her own cells

    WhatsApp rolling out global voice note player for iOS beta

    Walmart arrives on Roblox gaming metaverse to woo kids

    LG working on laptop with touch pads on both sides of...