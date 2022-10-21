BUSINESS/ECONOMYWORLD

Apple may launch macOS for M2 iPad Pro

Apple might launch a smaller version of macOS exclusive for the M2 iPad Pro. The device might still run iPad-optimised apps and not macOS versions, reports AppleInsider.

To make the macOS UI suitable for touch, testing is being done with a 25 per cent larger version of it. The device is code-named Mendocino, and will likely release as macOS 14 in 2023.

Apple’s decision to transition the iPad to a macOS interface in this half-step is unclear, the report said.

Meanwhile, recently, the company had launched the new iPad with an all-screen design featuring a large 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display which is powered by A14 Bionic chip.

The device featured advanced cameras, fast wireless connectivity, USB-C, support for the new Magic Keyboard Folio, and more.

Available in 28 countries and regions, including the US, the Wi-Fi models of the iPad were available with a starting price of Rs 44,900, and Wi-Fi + Cellular models at Rs 59,900.

The iPad, in 64GB and 256GB configurations, came in blue, pink, yellow, and silver colours.

The device had updated cameras including an Ultra Wide 12MP front camera located along the landscape edge of iPad for an even better video calling experience, and an updated 12MP back camera to capture sharp, vivid photos and 4K video.

